OROVILLE (CBS13) – A 54-year-old man arrested in Oroville is facing charges relating to the sexual abuse of a minor under 14, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Timothy Gordon, 54, of Oroville, was arrested after a nearly year-long investigation that began in April of 2019, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said detectives linked Gordon through DNA evidence this past February to sexual abuse allegations he denied over the course of the investigation.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant following the DNA results and arrested Gordon on February 28. The sheriff’s office said Gordon was then interviewed a second time, this time confronted with the DNA evidence, and he admitted to sexually abusing the victim.

Gordon was booked into the Butte County Jail and faces two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a victim under 14 and one count of oral copulation with a victim under 14, authorities said. His bail is set at $200,000.

Anyone with relevant information on Gordon and this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.