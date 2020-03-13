



The upcoming Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center Modesto Marathon and Sports & Fitness Expo has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Originally slated to happen March 28-29, the race was canceled by its organizers after the Stanislaus County Public Health Officer has prohibited the gathering of 1,000 or more people indoors and outdoors from Monday until the end of March.

Race organizers posted the news on their Facebook page, saying, in part: “This was an incredibly hard decision for us. We know that you have trained many months for our event – with a large number of you preparing for your first running event…We put your health and well-being in the forefront.”

Refunds for the race will not be issued; however, would-be participants will get deferred registration into next year’s race. They’ll also get shirts, medals and other items that would have been offered on this year’s race day and are encouraged to finish their race “virtually.” Those can be picked up Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1325 11th St., Modesto, near the marathon finish line.

Deferrals will be offered online at www.runsignup.com through midnight on March 29.

The Modesto Marathon is a Boston Marathon-qualifying race.

The state of California has ordered the cancellation of events involving more than 250 people.