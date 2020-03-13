



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Historic Rose Garden Sign at the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery has been missing for two months.

According to the Sacramento Historic Rose Garden Committee, it went missing around Jan. 11. The cemetery manager reported it stolen the next week, but they have not heard anything back.

The nonprofit organization paid more than $4,000 for the six-foot-long metal sign five years ago. The committee cherishes the sign and hopes to get it back.

If you have any information about the sign, please contact police and the Sacramento Historic Rose Garden Committee.