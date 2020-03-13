



President Trump is not ruling out the possibility of travel restrictions to California.

According to the New York Times, the president said he could restrict travel to hard-hit states including California and Washington. This comes as the president’s travel restrictions to Europe take effect Friday.

Although Trump said the ban hadn’t been discussed, he added, “Is it a possibility? Yes, if somebody gets a little bit out of control, if an area gets too hot,” the Times reported.

Most travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days is being suspended to try and slow the spread of coronavirus, calling this a strong but necessary action.