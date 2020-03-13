



The family member of two teens who attend school in Modesto tested positive for the coronavirus, but since the students have not tested positive for COVID-19, schools will remain open, school officials say.

On Thursday, the school district learned that two Downey High School students in the same home were exposed to coronavirus by a family member who tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, the school district said in a statement. Based on recommendations from the Stanislaus County Public Health Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all Modesto City Schools sites, including Downey High, will remain open, the district says.

Modesto City Schools says it will sanitize, deep clean, and disinfect all school campuses and support sites on a daily basis.

The Elk Grove Unified School District was the first school district in the Sacramento area to cancel all classes for a week over coronavirus concerns.