TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 17: Nia Holloway attends \'The Lion King\' Canadian Premiere held at Scotiabank Theatre on July 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images for Disney Studios)


Nia Holloway (“Hawaii Five-O”) is set as a series regular in The CW drama pilot “The Republic of Sarah.” Holloway will portray Amy/AJ. Sarcastic and cynical, AJ is Sarah’s roommate and longtime friend. They are always there for one another, which makes her an obvious choice to join Sarah’s campaign for independence.

