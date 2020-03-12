



The upcoming The CW series “Walker” is continuing to build out its cast with the addition of Jeff Pierre. Pierre will star as Trey Barnett, Micki’s boyfriend. Described as warm and loving but haunted, Trey is an Army medic recently back from his deployment. He’s doing his best to adjust but it’s not easy. He has a good relationship with Micki; they keep each other honest, and know each other better than they let anyone else know them.

