STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman is now facing homicide charges after a man she allegedly stabbed in Stockton died.

The incident happened back on Feb. 29. Stockton police say a 75-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and rushed to the hospital.

Officers were able to find and arrest the suspect, 44-year-old Jasmine Creamer, without incident. She was booked into San Joaquin County Jail facing attempted homicide charges.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear.

Wednesday night, police say the man died from his injuries and the incident has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Creamer remains in custody at the jail.