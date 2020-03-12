MANTECA (CBS13) – Firefighters had to cut people out of a vehicle after a crash in Manteca on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Woodward Avenue, near Pillsbury Road.

City of Manteca authorities say a vehicle rolled over, trapping two people inside. With the help of Manteca Fire and Lathrop-Manteca, firefighters cut out the people and rushed them to the hospital.

Firefighters say the people had serious injuries.

Manteca police are investigating exactly what led up to the crash.

Woodward Avenue in the area is closed for the time being.