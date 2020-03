Question of the Day: PieQuestion of the Day: What is your favorite pie flavor?

2 hours ago

Pie for Pi Day, Pt. 2Dina is in Carmichael with Diana, the owner of I Love Pie Bakeshop, for a preview for Pie for Pi Day

3 hours ago

Trivia Toast: Dog showCourt is testing the hosts' knowledge of dog shows.

3 hours ago

Surpise for young basketball fanZion Williamson of the Pelicans invited a boy and his family to dinner with the team!

3 hours ago

Ladies' Night: Theatre DeVilleAshley is in Downtown Vacaville, for the official after party for the Vacaville Lucky Ladies Night!

3 hours ago