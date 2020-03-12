SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Interscholastic Federation has canceled all remaining state basketball championship games amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Regional finals were scheduled on Thursday, while the CIF State finals were set to happen on Friday and Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

However, officials say they made the decision to cancel the games over health and safety concerns.

“The impact of COVID-19 created many unexpected challenges during this year’s tournament season, and we want to thank everyone involved for their flexibility, patience, and commitment in providing our student-athletes a great experience despite this unique situation,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti in a statement.

Sheldon High School, who already had one of their games postponed when the Elk Grove Unified School District canceled classes and activities for the week, was expected to take on Bishop O’Dowd on Thursday in hopes of playing in the state finals at the Golden 1 Center.

CIF officials say, while the decision is disappointing, they believe the event does not outweigh their obligation to put the health and safety of everyone above all else.

Following the CIF’s decision, Elk Grove Unified also announced that all organized athletic and academic competitions would be canceled on Thursday.