FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Traffic is at a crawl on westbound Interstate 80 through Fairfield due to a major crash.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 6 a.m. near the I-80/680 interchange and involved several vehicles.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but all lanes were blocked for a time. Traffic is now trickling through the crash scene and a SigAlert has been issued.

Drivers heading through the area should expect significant delays, possibly of more than an hour.

Updates to follow.