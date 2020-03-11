DAVIS (CBS13) – UC Davis is now taking more proactive steps to stop the possible spread of coronavirus on campus.

Previously, campus officials said classes and examinations would be going on as regularly scheduled. However, on Tuesday Chancellor Gary S. May announced new directives after public health officials confirmed a case of the coronavirus in Yolo County.

In-person finals have been canceled as part of the new directives.

Finals week for winter quarter classes at UC Davis is still set to start on March 16. As an alternative to the in-person final, instructors are being told to either substitute tests with a take-home exam or other assignment. Instructors can also choose to hold the test online.

Other directives include giving UC Davis employees who already have used up their leave balances up to 14 extra days of paid administrative leave and cautioning staff to reconsider any international or domestic travel – whether personal or university-related.

All campus gatherings where more than 150 are expected to attend are also being canceled. The only exceptions to this directive are athletic events and performances at the Mondavi Center.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the UC Davis campus as of Wednesday.