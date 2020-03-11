STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers say a suspected drunk driver could barely stand up on his own after a fender bender in Stockton on Tuesday.

The crash happened less than a half-mile away from Franklin High School – and just over an hour after kids got out for the day.

California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says a 19-year-old Stockton man was driving when he crashed into a parked car. An officer who arrived at the scene found the driver was so intoxicated that he could barely stand up.

An opened beer car was on the seat of the car, as seen in pictures posted by CHP.

Officers arrested the driver. His name has not been released at this point.