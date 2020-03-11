



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – During home games, the Kings light up downtown Sacramento not just on the court but outside of it.

Take them away and the local bars, bakeries, and grills may be in trouble.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the NBA to suspend their season and the NCAA to play without fans. These decisions mean fewer people in the DOCO area and less business for the restaurants.

Koja Kitchen has only been on the block for a few months and they say they heavily rely on basketball at the Golden 1 Center to make their money. Koja Kitchen manager, Thomas Quach says he hopes the suspension isn’t permanent.

“If this thing takes longer than it’s supposed to, I don’t know maybe talk to the landlord, our business is very new so it’s not like we have funding to back us up,” Quach said.

The NBA has suspended the season until further notice.