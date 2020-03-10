



SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An assisted living facility resident in their 90s has died from complications of the coronavirus, Sacramento County health officials confirmed.

Officials say the resident had an underlying health condition. This is the first coronavirus-related death in Sacramento County and the third death related to the disease in California. Last week, a 71-year-old Placer County man who was on the Grand Princess Cruise died from the virus.

It appears the individual who died on Tuesday was a resident at Elk Grove assisted living facility, Carlton Senior Living. On Tuesday, CBS13 confirmed with several family members of residents at Carlton Senior Living that a resident tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated at a local hospital. This was the only known coronavirus case at a senior living facility in Sacramento County.

Carlton Senior Living released the following statement regarding the death that read, in part:

“We regret to inform you that a resident of our Elk Grove Community who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 while in the hospital, unfortunately passed away this evening. The resident will be greatly missed and we are all saddened by this loss. Our hearts are with the family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.

“As we were made aware of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) coming to the United States, we immediately took action to elevate precautionary measures in efforts to prevent the spread to our Communities. We have been in close contact with our local Health Departments and have been following the guidelines and protocols from the CDC for the special population we serve. Due to this case we have implemented isolation protocol for the next 14 days and have been commended for the proactive steps we have taken to prevent the spread of this virus to other residents and staff in our Elk Grove Community.”

Sacramento County Department of Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson expressed the seriousness of having a confirmed case at a nursing home facility.

“When a nursing home facility has an outbreak, regardless if it is flu, norovirus or COVID-19, Sacramento County Public Health immediately begins the investigation process to follow the communicable disease exposure of others, and will monitor or isolate those individuals until they are no longer contagious,” said Dr. Beilenson in a press release.

The facility will likely follow a flu outbreak plan including limiting visitor access, freezing new admissions to the facility, and closing common areas in addition to stepping-up cleaning measures.