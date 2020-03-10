



A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to raping a 43-year-old Stockton woman in her home.

According to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Alazae Negron pleaded guilty to rape, forced oral copulation and two assault charges.

On Dec. 17, 2018, two suspects broke into an apartment building on the 1200 block of South Stanislaus Street. Armed with knives, they sexually assaulted a 43-year-old woman, stole her car, drove it around the corner, and left it there.

The victim’s two sons, who are 11 and 17-years-old, were inside the house when it happened.

Investigators arrested Negron and a 15-year-old male after releasing the first-ever computer-generated images of the suspects to the public. He has not yet been sentenced. Negron will be eligible to face a parole board after serving 25 years in prison.