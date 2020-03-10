



OAKLAND (CBS) — Patience was wearing thin early Tuesday among the hundreds of passengers still aboard the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess, who were awaiting their orders to get off the boat at the Port of Oakland, travel to a military base and begin a mandated 14-day quarantine before they will be allowed to return to their homes.

About 150 passengers from Northern California were allowed to exit the ship on Monday, go through preliminary medical screening for any sign of the illness and travel to a quarantined facility at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

