COLFAX (CBS13) – Deputies used less-lethal techniques to take down a blowtorch-wielding man outside a Colfax store last week.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Dollar General around 9 p.m. to investigate a report about an assault with a deadly weapon.

As deputies soon found, there was a man trying to burn someone else with a blowtorch outside the store.

Deputies ordered the man – identified as 37-year-old Auburn resident Daniel Lindland – to drop the blowtorch, but he wouldn’t. Instead, deputies say Lindland pointed the blowtorch at them.

Using a baton, deputies were able to knock the blowtorch out of his hand. However, while trying to get him into custody, deputies say Lindland was able to grab the baton.

Deputies were able to wrestle the baton back and finally take Lindland into custody.

Lindland is now facing several charges, including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on an executive officer.