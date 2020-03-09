CERES (CBS13) – Sheriff’s department homicide investigators are in Ceres where several people have reportedly been shot.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the area of Spruce Avenue, off of Industrial Way. Investigators are searching multiple cars and multiple locations for evidence in the violent incident, according to a statement from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Homicide investigators have taped off Spruce Ave off of Industrial Way in Ceres. We’re currently trying to get information on what happened. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/WPnxfTzAco — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) March 9, 2020

Shell casings and evidence markers can be seen scattered across the ground.

The victims have been taken to multiple hospitals throughout the area. There is still no official word on whether or not anyone has died.

A media briefing is expected to take place later on Monday.

This is a developing story.