ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Empty school campuses within the Elk Grove Unified School District had some parents scrambling to find child care.

The school district’s officials made the decision to close all schools for the week over coronavirus fears. It’s a choice that’s sending shock waves of emotions amongst parents and students. Some parents had to make last-minute plans to adjust their schedules to adapt to the closures. Others were able to deal with the school closures.

“We are kind of playing it by ear, figuring it out. They are going to have to come with us with a lot of the things that we do. Wifey works for the school district too so that’s good that she is able to be home,” said parent Kendrick Daniels.

The decision to close the schools came after a family member of a student was infected with the coronavirus.