ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a hit and run crash last Thursday.

Police shared images of the lime green Kia Soul they say was involved in a crash on Pleasant Grove Boulevard at Fiddyment Road around noon. According to police, the Kia rear-ended a vehicle and then drove off. It was last seen turning right on Monument Drive from Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Police say the Kia appears to have a license plate frame on the front that says “For The Love Of Cars” which was imprinted on the victim vehicle’s bumper.

Officers do not have a suspect driver description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to email CSO Phelps at NPhelps@roseville.ca.us reference case # 2020-14703.