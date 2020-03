Sip & Swap ClothingSabrina is at Jackrabbit Brewing Company in West Sacramento as they host a Sip & Swap Clothing event with proceeds going to WEAVE!

14 hours ago

A Cappella group: The Spokes, Pt. 2HellaCappella will be held in the Mondavi Center in April. Today, The Spokes are in the studio with Tina with a preview!

14 hours ago

Home Depot: LawnmowersSpring season is quickly approaching! Is your yard or outdoor space ready for the upcoming season? Tina is with a Home Depot expert is joining us to talk all the latest and great tech and equipment.

15 hours ago

Horse Barrel Racing Part. 2Alan Sanchez is at Clements Buckaroo Arena in Clements for a horse barrel race! This 20-25 obstacle race is packed with lots of action and small town feel!

15 hours ago

A Cappella group: The SpokesHellaCappella will be held in the Mondavi Center in April. Today, The Spokes are in the studio with Tina with a preview!

15 hours ago