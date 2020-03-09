12:22 p.m. Update – The man has been spotted near Segundo Dining Commons on campus, police say.

12:10 p.m. Update – The man, also described as being in his mid-30s and having a shaved head, was last seen in the area of UC Davis campus.

DAVIS (CBS13) – Police in Davis are investigating reports of a male seen riding around on a bicycle with a machete.

At around 11:20 a.m. Monday, police say an armed male wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and riding a BMX bike was spotted in the area of Halsey Circle. Nearby, Marguerite Montgomery Elementary school sheltered in place as a precaution.

Officers are on-scene searching for the rider. Meantime, people are being urged to avoid the area.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911 immediately.