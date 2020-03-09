



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A local restaurant is closing its doors, leaving some customers in shock.

Culinerdy Kitchen, on 524 12th Street, is operating for the last time on Monday.

“We did what we never thought we would have been able to do and while we have endured and overcome so much; too many factors that would have contributed to a long term life and success never came to fruition,” restaurant owners Keith and Amy Breedlove announced Friday on Facebook.

The Breedloves told the Sacramento Business Journal that a shortage of parking and perceptions about crime in the area are the main reasons why they’re closing down.

Culinerdy Kitchen touts itself as, “A nerdy American eatery serving burgers, fries, Brussels sprouts, mac n’ cheese, pancakes. Very Vegan and Gluten Free Friendly.”