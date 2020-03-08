



— The Washington Unified School District is notifying West Sacramento families that a letter circulating in the community stating that the district will be closed for the coming week is fake.

The district said on their Facebook page that all schools will remain open for the coming week beginning on Monday, March 9.

WUSD said there are currently no known cases of the coronavirus in their schools and that they have not been advised in any way to close schools or halt school activities.

Every classroom district-wide will receive hand sanitizer bottles and schools will see heightened sanitation efforts, WUSD said.

WUSD said they have been in constant communication with state and county health departments as well as the Yolo County Office of education — all of which the district said has unanimously recommended all WUSD schools remain open.

Here all are the schools and programs within the district:

HIGH SCHOOL River City