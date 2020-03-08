STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested after the Stockton Police Department said he ran through a stop sign and hit a patrol car.

A spokesperson with the department said both officers in the patrol car were taken to the hospital with complaints of pain but are said to be okay.

The patrol car sustained moderate damage in the collision, which happened in the area of El Dorado and Walnut streets just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Stockton police said Jamar Williams, 28, was evaluated and arrested for a DUI.

No further details have been released.