Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable vegetarian restaurants around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Anna’s Vegan Cafe

Photo: Jacqueline T./Yelp

Topping the list is Anna’s Vegan Cafe. Located at 3500 Stockton Blvd. in Central Oak Park, the vegetarian and vegan spot is the highest-rated cheap vegetarian restaurant in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 408 reviews on Yelp.

Anna’s Vegan Cafe offers a full vegan menu, specializing in potato curry, garlic soy protein and sweet and sour drumsticks.

2. Oblivion Comics & Coffee

Photo: shereen c./Yelp

Next up is downtown’s Oblivion Comics & Coffee, situated at 1020 11th St., Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp, the vegetarian spot, which offers comic books, coffee and tea, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

“We’re a comic book shop and coffee bar in one place,” it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. “We strive to create a fun and welcoming atmosphere so you can enjoy amazing comics, specialty coffee, vegan eats (like pastries and grilled cheese) and even beer!”

3. Emma’s Tamales

Elder Creek’s Emma’s Tamales, located at 8101 Elder Creek Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Mexican, vegan and vegetarian spot 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews.

The eatery serves up organic and non-GMO eats, offering fare for meat-eaters, vegetarians and vegans alike, including brewed teas, corn chips, tamales and burritos.

4. Lit Delhi

Photo: lit delhi/Yelp

Lit Delhi, an Indian and vegetarian spot located downtown, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 70 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1129 11th St. to see for yourself.

According to Yelp, Lit Delhi is “a family-owned-and-operated old school bodega,” offering vegan wraps, vegan hot dogs, naan pizzas and Punjabi burritos.

