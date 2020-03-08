FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Nearly 1,000 California residents aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship will likely be transported to the Travis Air Force Base to complete a mandatory quarantine, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Princess Cruises said on Saturday that they received word from state and local response operations to head to Oakland to begin disembarking guests in need of medical attention.

“Upon docking, passengers will be medically screened by HHS/CDC at the port, and only asymptomatic passengers will be transferred to federal military installations for continued COVID-19 screening and a 14-day quarantine,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.

The cruise ship, which is set to dock in Oakland on Monday, is carrying over 3,500 passengers just off the Bay Area coast and was recently confirmed to have at least 21 positive cases of COVID-19 onboard after an initial round of testing involving 45 people. Of those 21, 19 were crew members.

The remaining passengers who are not California residents will likely complete their quarantine at bases in Texas or Georgia, officials said. Exact numbers on total passengers going to each base, including Travis AFB, will be released soon.