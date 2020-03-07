



— Protestors gathered at Cosumnes River College after the #1 seed Sheldon High School boys’ basketball team was forced to forfeit Saturday’s CIF Open Division Regional semifinal game against #4 seed Dublin High School.

The Sheldon Huskies, of the Elk Grove Unified School District, were on their way to another championship when the district forced them to forfeit amid growing concerns over the coronavirus.

The EGUSD announced Saturday that they have canceled all classes and student-related activities until March 13 after a family in the district tested positive for COVID-19.

Marcus Bagley, the younger brother of Sacramento Kings’ power forward Marvin Bagley III and senior for the Huskies, sent out a tweet thanking supporters as his high school career came to an abrupt end.

Wow. Didn’t think my senior year & HS career would end this way. Thank you to everybody that played a role along the way . On to the next chapter pic.twitter.com/PMhgjtkz3W — Marcus Bagley (@bagleymarcus23) March 7, 2020

According to MaxPreps, the Division I semifinal between De La Salle and Archbishop Riordan was also canceled over coronavirus concerns but what rescheduled for Monday — the difference in each scenario being EGUSD’s week-long closure.