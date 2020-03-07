Question of the Day PT. 2Courtney wants to know: how are you going to treat yourself this weekend?

14 hours ago

National Dress DayJulissa Ortiz is celebrating National Dress Day by showing the hottest fashion trends for mom this season!

15 hours ago

Lincoln High Science FairLori Wallace is at Lincoln High School in Lincoln as over 300 high school students put their heads together to create one of a kind science projects to wow their younger peers.

15 hours ago

Ramp Up Your RamenEasy ways to ramp up your ramen! What started as an idea in the dorms of UC Davis, is now a thriving business kick-started by a successful kickstarter campaign! Cody tries some fabulous ramen made by one of the creators Tim Zheng.

15 hours ago

Mobile Bridal Boutique PT. 2Julissa Ortiz is with Megan Demmel the owner of the first ever mobile bridal boutique, Perfect Dress Party!

15 hours ago