ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Things got wet and muddy for Roseville Little League’s opening day.

Everyone hoped for some sunshine considering they had a parade, bounce houses and food vendors set aside for the big day. But umbrellas were opened up and ponchos were put on as the rain forced everyone off of the field.

“We knew it was going to rain,” Carly Tucker, one of the player’s mom, said. “But this morning when we left the house I thought, ‘It’s going to be a beautiful day, it’s sunny,’ you know, not the case five minutes later.”

It seems everyone came prepared, and they certainly weren’t going to let a little bit of rain keep them off the field.

“We saw the weather forecast,” the league president said. “We were hoping we would get lucky, but hey it will be memorable for these guys.”