NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A man who died after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at a hotel in North Highlands has been identified, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Otis Lumont, 43, of San Francisco, was confirmed by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a shooting that was reported just before midnight on Feb. 28 at a hotel on the 5300 block of Date Avenue, deputies said.

There is still no information on a possible motive or suspect.

A sheriff’s spokesperson told CBS13 the day after the shooting that deputies located Lumont inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.