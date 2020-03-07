ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Elk Grove Unified School District is canceling classes and school-related activities this coming week over coronavirus concerns.

In a letter sent to families on Saturday, officials announced that a family in the district had tested positive for COVID-19.

That family has since been put in quarantine.

The district notes that no students or staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Still, officials say the decision was made to close all schools in the district from March 7-13.

“This complex decision involved close collaboration and coordination with our Board of Trustees, labor groups, the Sacramento County Office of Education and the Sacramento County Public Health Department,” Superintendent Christopher R. Hoffman stated in the letter that went out to families on Saturday.

School-related extracurricular activities like sporting events have also been canceled for EGUSD schools this week. It’s unclear when those events will be rescheduled.

As part of the closure, the Traditional/Modified Traditional Spring Break that would have happened in April is being moved up to March 9-13.

The district says they will provide an update on whether the closure will be extended by Thursday, March 12.