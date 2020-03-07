ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Three parolees were arrested in Elk Grove accused of burglarizing a church, authorities said.

Brian Marshall, Rueben Kottke and Destiny Garza were booked into the county jail and face charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, violation of probation and conspiracy, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

Destiny Garza mug - Elk Grove PD Mugshot of Destiny Garza (credit: Elk Grove PD)

Brian Marshall mug - Elk Grove PD Mugshot of Brian Marshall (credit: Elk Grove PD)

Rueben Kottke mug - Elk Grove PD Mugshot of Rueben Kottke (credit: Elk Grove PD)

The department said officers responded to a burglary alarm Saturday morning at a church located on the 10200 block of East Stockton Boulevard. Officers said they spotted a white pickup truck with a black camper shell leaving the area.

Police said they initiated a traffic stop and located several items belonging to the church in the vehicle — including a chain saw, gas can, and gas edger.

Police said they arrested all three suspects after also determining they were on parole.