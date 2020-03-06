



— A man broke into Katisa Marrujo’s Stockton home and raped her, all while her young son was sleeping just feet away.

She said she’s taking back her home, despite feeling violated in the place she’s meant to feel safe.

“All I could feel was just this excruciating pain,” she said. Now days later she’s still on edge. “Every little noise is still making me jumpy.”

Marrujo was still visibly emotional as she recounted the attack to CBS13. It happened in broad daylight on Sunday while her three-year-old son was sleeping on the couch in the living room. Shortly after she realized a man had entered her home unannounced, she ran to her kitchen to grab something to defend herself with.

“That was my biggest fear was that he was going to wake up,” she said. “Maybe this man was going to steal him or do something to him.”

READ: Stockton Police Say Man Lit DVD Player On Fire, Threw It Out Third-Story Window

Days later, the brutal attack leaves her emotionally and physically scarred. She wore a bandage over her chest where she said the man scratched at and used a knife on her. She even knocked out a tooth while trying to defend herself by biting a shirt the man stuffed in her mouth.

These are some of the many reminders of what happened. Days later, a curtain covers the room where she was attacked. She can’t bear to look at it. Marrujo is still stunned something like this could happen in her neighborhood.

“We know each other. We know each other’s pets. We know each other’s kids,” she said. “I want people to know that this happened to me, during the daytime — when I’m with my son.”

Just down the street, Stephanie Gremillion echoes that same sentiment. Gremillion always felt safe at home until this happened.

ALSO: Stockton Police Responding To Reports Of Credit Card Fraud Arrest Man Found With Stolen Gun

“I think that woke up everybody,” she said. She plans on adding security to her home in lieu of the attack that happened in walking distance from her house. Her Stockton community remains on high alert for the man who did this.

“We need to find him and get him off the streets,” she said.

Marrujo hopes by sharing her story, she can do just that, but also by being a voice for all victims.

“You don’t have to run away,” she said. “You don’t have to hide or feel ashamed or like no one believes you.”

Stockton Police call this case a priority and they need the community’s help to find this man.

“If he could do this to this woman, what else is he capable of doing?” said Officer Joe Silva, a spokesperson with the Stockton Police Department.

Police ask you to reach out to them with any details at their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. You can also submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip online using the Stockton PD’s Website at StocktonPD.org or calling Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward up to $10,000 for any information that leads to arrest.