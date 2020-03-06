Simply Scones & Clementine Coffee Bar
Friday, March 6, 2020
7:00am-9:00am
Clementine Coffee Bar
813 Sutter Street, Folsom, CA 95630
Sconesbygina.com
Clementinecoffee.com
25th Annual Mother Lode Daffodil Show
Saturday 3/7: 11am-5pm
Sunday 3/8: 10am-3pm
Ironstone Vineyards
1894 6 Mile Rd., Murphys
Free & Open to the Public
http://www.ironstonevineyards.com
daffodils page: http://www.ironstonevineyards.com/daffodils
Green Acres
Saturday, March 7, 2020,
9:00am-6:00pm
Green Acres Nursery & Supply: Folsom
205 Serpa Way, Folsom, CA 95630
WEBSITE:
www. iDigGreenAcres.com
Maestro Anoushiravan Rohani and Angelo Tsakopoulos
THE SOFIA
2700 Capitol Ave
SACRAMENTO
FRIDAY – SUNDAY
http://www.Bstreettheatre.org
Bliss Marketplace
https://www.vintageblissmarketplace.com/
Lincoln High School’s 15th Annual Science Expo
Today from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
http://www.wpusd.org
http://www.perfectdressparty.com
Instagram: @perfectdressparty
Email: megan@perfectdressparty.com
Cell: (916)572-3018
Lane Bryant, lanebryant.com
skineeze, https://www.myskineez.com
Farylrobin Shoes
Vite Ramen
https://www.viteramen.com/
IG: @viteramen