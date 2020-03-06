



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Our clocks move forward this weekend, and soon, daylight saving time in California could become permanent.

But just as when our clock hands fell back in November, many people may be wondering why we’re still acknowledging daylight saving time after Californians voted to pass Proposition 7 back in November of 2018. Proposition 7 passed in November 59.8%-40.2%.

That’s because of the state assemblymember behind the initiative Californians voted in favor of in 2018, is taking a different approach. Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) introduced a resolution this week, calling on Congress and the president to make it permanent in California. President Trump has said he’d be okay with that.

Nearly 60 percent of voters were in favor of getting rid of the idea altogether, joining Hawaii and Arizona as states that do not recognize the time change.

The proposition’s supporters pointed to a study showing an increased risk of car accidents and heart attacks following the spring change, due to the loss of an hour’s sleep.

If that happens, the bill states:

“Effective immediately after federal law authorizes the state to apply year-round daylight saving time, the standard time within the state shall advance by one hour commencing at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of the March following the effective date of the federal authorization. Subsequently, notwithstanding subdivision (b), the daylight saving time period will not end and will apply year-round.”

For those still confused, the time we observe currently from mid-March until early November would become the time we observe year-round. So the sun would stay out longer, but also rise later.