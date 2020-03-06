



In search of a new favorite Japanese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Japanese restaurants around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Ramen House Ryujin

Photo: emily m./Yelp

Topping the list is Ramen House Ryujin. Located at 1831 S St. in Newton Booth, the spot to score ramen and noodles is the most popular budget-friendly Japanese restaurant in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,843 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Meghann S., who reviewed Ramen House Ryujin on Dec. 6, wrote, “No place in Sacramento does ramen like Ryujin. Ramen was priced fairly and tasted so good. Nice, rich broth with almost perfectly cooked noodles. I love the spicy red ramen and takoyaki.”

2. Osaka-ya

photo: sandy m./yelp

Next up is Southside Park’s Osaka-Ya, situated at 2215 10th St. With 4.5 stars out of 562 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese spot, which offers desserts and shaved ice, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Eri K. noted, “They have a variety of manju to choose from and I definitely love that each one has a small description of what is inside. I love that they also sell other Japanese specialty items like miso, chips and drinks.”

3. Shoku Ramen Bar

Photo: luke c./Yelp

East Sacramento’s Shoku Ramen Bar, located at 1221 Alhambra Blvd., Suite 107, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable spot to score sandwiches, ramen and noodles 4.5 stars out of 83 reviews.

Yelper Jackie T. noted, “Unlike a lot of the other ramen joints in town, there was no wait here at dinner time. The ramen is full of flavor and the portion size was very generous. I have also tried the tonkatsu sandwich, which I thought was really good.”

4. CJ Teriyaki

photo: chris h./yelp

CJ Teriyaki, a Japanese spot in Mangan Park, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 86 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5635 Freeport Blvd. to see for yourself.

Yelper Jaime C., who reviewed CJ Teriyaki on Dec. 5, wrote, “The menu is simple and exceeded our expectations. My favorite is the spicy honey chicken plate. It’s served on a bed of piping hot white rice with a small side salad with ranch dressing.”

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.