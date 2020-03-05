



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — Two San Joaquin County inmates are on the run after escaping custody while at a rehab facility in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, inmates Elijah Ismael Cervantes, 23, and Stevie Lashawn Wilson, 34, were last seen at 600 Embarcadero Street. The escapees were part of a group of five inmates from the San Joaquin County Jail that were taken to San Francisco on a judge-ordered day pass to be interviewed for the Delancey Street rehabilitation program.

Cervantes was last seen at the program facility at 10:45 a.m. and Wilson was last seen at 1:45 p.m. The San Francisco Police Department was notified of the escape.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cervantes was in custody on carjacking, cruelty to a child, battery, and parole violation charges. He allegedly tried to steal a mother’s SUV while her children were in the backstreet in December. Wilson was in custody on robbery, and firearm charges.

“We’ve always sent our guys to Delancey Street, it’s a great program,” said Jennifer Kline with the San Joaquin Sheriffs Office.

Kline said San Francisco Police are looking for them, and safety is a concern.

“They do have serious charges,” she said. “Cervantes has carjacking charges, Wilson has second-degree robbery charges.”

Kline doesn’t know exactly how they managed to escape, but says it is the San Joaquin County Probation Departments’ responsibility to keep track of inmates.

“The San Joaquin County Probation Department is the one who transported them so technically they’re in their custody,” she said. “They take them, they stay with them, and they bring them back.”

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.