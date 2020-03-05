SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A popular East Sacramento restaurant could be shutting its doors soon.

The 33rd Street Bistro, located at the corner of 33rd Street and Folsom Boulevard, has been serving Sacramentans breakfast, lunch and dinner since 1995.

However, the eatery’s owner says a new landlord recently decided to not resign their lease.

“We’re being pushed out,” said chef and owner Fred Haines.

#DEVELOPING We are at 33rd Street Bistro where workers tell us a new landlord is forcing them out just as the restaurant approaches its 25th anniversary @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/nSF0AWPtaV — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) March 5, 2020

Haines noted that the restaurant was thriving and had no plans to close.

The restaurant had celebrated its 24th anniversary back in November – and was already planning a 25th-anniversary party.

“We know we have a large community [of] support from the neighborhood,” Haines said.

Haines says he’s determined to reopen the restaurant again somewhere in East Sacramento if they can’t stay. He’s working to find other jobs for his employees in the meantime but hopes they come back.

No final date for the 33rd Street Bistro has been set.