Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top makeup artist spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you need your makeup done.

Looking to catch up on the latest trending spots? It’s a good time now, since consumer spending at health and beauty businesses tends to climb in March in the Stockton area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. Daily spending per business at Stockton-area health and beauty businesses last year rose by 15% in March over the month before.

1. Ayla Davis Hair

Photo: ayla davis hair/Yelp

First on the list is Ayla Davis Hair. Located at 1563 Woodland Drive in Swain Oaks, the hair stylist and makeup artist spot, which offers hair extensions and more, is the highest-rated makeup artist spot in Stockton, boasting five stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp.

2. Salon Serendipity

Photo: faye a./Yelp

Next up is Creekside’s Salon Serendipity, situated at 1955 Lucile Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the makeup artist and hair stylist spot, offering hair extensions and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. California College of Barbering and Cosmetology

Photo: california college of barbering and cosmetology/Yelp

Kentfield’s California College of Barbering and Cosmetology, located at 1024 E. March Lane, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cosmetology school, hair salon and makeup artist spot four stars out of 50 reviews.

4. Destination Salon

photo: kay m./yelp

Destination Salon, a hair salon and makeup artist spot in Anderson, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 15 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6360 Pacific Ave., Suite 3 to see for yourself.

