LINCOLN (CBS13) – Police are thanking an alert clerk at a Lincoln store with stopping an elderly woman from being scammed.

Lincoln police say the clerk called them to report a suspicious transaction that had happened recently.

As officers learned, an elderly woman had been contacted by someone claiming to be from the Social Security Department. The scammer claimed they had a refund for her, but she need to pay them $150 with the gift card first.

The scammer called the woman again while the officers were talking to her. The officer then took the opportunity to introduce himself, prompting the scammer to hang up.