ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The westbound Highway 65 to Interstate 80 connector is closed due to a tar spill Wednesday morning.

Traffic is heavy in the area due to the incident, which started a little before 6 a.m.

California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to take an alternate route.

No estimated time of reopening has been given yet.

Updates to follow. 