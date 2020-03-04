ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The westbound Highway 65 to Interstate 80 connector is closed due to a tar spill Wednesday morning.

Traffic is heavy in the area due to the incident, which started a little before 6 a.m.

CHP investigating a traffic collision where a trailer, containing a liquid tar material, overturned on southbound SR-65 at the I-80 connector, spilling the liquid onto the roadway. Caltrans is currently in the process of cleaning up the roadway. pic.twitter.com/fubijag7Ib — CHP Auburn (@CHPAuburn) March 4, 2020

California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to take an alternate route.

No estimated time of reopening has been given yet.

Updates to follow.