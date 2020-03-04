



ELVERTA (CBS13) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is dealing with an illegal dumpsite strewn with trash.

Officials have issued 36 citations for littering and made four felony arrests over the last 24 months, but it’s helped only slightly. The most alarming thing found thrown to the side were two dogs.

One pit bull survived and is now in a loving home, but the other died at a local animal hospital. The abuser was charged with animal abuse, will face jail time and won’t be allowed to own any pets for 10 years.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the trash buildup at the corner of Kasser Road and Tan Woods Road is out of control and the neglected pit bulls are just one example of how bad it’s gotten.

The dumpsite borders Placer and Sacramento counties.