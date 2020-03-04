ROSVEVILLE (CBS13) – One person has died in Placer County of the coronavirus. It’s the first confirmed death related to the disease in California and just the 10th in the U.S.

The county health department says the person was a critically ill older adult who was likely exposed to the virus on a Princess cruise ship that left from San Francisco to Mexico.

That same cruise is associated with a coronavirus case in Sonoma County.

“While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see,” said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson in a statement about the patient’s death.

The patient had been in isolation at the Kaiser Roseville hospital.

Health officials say the patient had “minimal community exposure” from the time they had returned from the cruise ship to when they arrived at the hospital on Feb. 27.

As a result of their contacts with the patient, 10 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers and 5 emergency responders have been put in quarantine. None of them are showing symptoms of the virus, health officials say.