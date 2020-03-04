



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two Northern California residents, who have recently returned from a round-trip cruise between San Francisco and Mexico, have tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering two counties to declare states of emergency.

On Tuesday night, Placer County health officials announced their second confirmed case of a local resident infected with the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus. The news comes a day after Sonoma County health officials announced that a local resident had also come down with the illness after returning from the cruise.

Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com.