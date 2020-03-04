



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Coronavirus exposure is on top of mind with many wondering if, when, and for how long they should self-quarantine.

American River College student Aireus Griffin keeps hand sanitizer in her backpack and washes her hands frequently. But now she’s reminded to do that at every turn after school officials hung up hand washing signs in the cafeteria, bathrooms and around campus.

Just last week the Los Rios Community College District says four of its students were exposed to a person who later tested positive for the coronavirus. County health officials instructed the students to self-quarantine for 14 days, something Griffin’s parents were relieved to hear.

“Way to go guys, because there’s somebody out there thinking of others,” said Ebony Griffin.

“I wouldn’t want to get others sick, so I think it’s good for them that they took it upon themselves to stay home,” said Aireus Griffin.

ARC employee Stephanie Prangle-Fox said a lot of people are panicked.

“A lot of the students are concerned that others have been exposed and are now exposing them,” Prangle-Fox said.

We are hearing more and more about people going under self-quarantine even if they haven’t been diagnosed with coronavirus.

However, the CDC says that it may not always be necessary. People without any symptoms but with medium-risk exposures are recommended to “limit public activities.” That is someone who has been exposed to someone confirmed with the virus.

Still, employers may consult with state or local health authorities, and on a case-by-case basis decide if a worker is able to work onsite. The Griffins applaud any student for staying home when in doubt.

“Look at the bigger picture. Don’t give it to someone else. Say, ‘Hey, what can we do to contain this,'” said Marcus Griffin.