



YUBA CITY (CBS 13) — People in Yuba City are still coping with the loss of a 13-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver as he walked to school.

That driver was charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter and endangerment of a child, among other charges. The family of Alec Flores is now sharing their fight for justice.

Flores was just trying to walk to school when he was hit last October. A memorial in Alec’s honor still stands just yards away from his home off of Franklin Road.

“I don’t think that you ever wake up again and say today is going to be a good day. You wake up and you say how am I going to get through this day,” said Marisela Flores, Alec’s aunt.

Alec’s family wants to be in court every time the woman accused of hitting and killing Alec, Constance Addison, makes an appearance.

“It’s hard to watch his classmates that show up, it’s hard to watch them breakdown and cry,” Flores said.

Showing up in court can be emotionally difficult for the family.

“Of course we want this to happen quickly but in reality we know that’s not the way the law works,” said Maria Gladden, Alec’s aunt.

Alec was loved. His aunts said the 13-year-old football player and wrestler wanted to be friends with everyone. That all ended in a horrible way.

Police say Addison was driving under the influence when she hit and killed Alec at 8 a.m. last October. She fled the scene, with three of her own kids in the car. Alec was taken to UC Davis, where his Aunt Marisela was working and died at the hospital.

“I have not found a way to go back into that hospital and just go on about my day,” Flores said.

Addison bailed out quickly. It’s been tough for Alec’s family to accept that.

“It also feels like sometimes the rights of the accused come in front of the rights of the victims and the victims’ families,” said Zac Repka, Alec’s uncle.

Delays in the court process are tough for families impacted by the tragedy. Alec’s family wants to see higher bail for DUI charges involving death.

“We just can’t continue to stand back and be victims,” Gladden said.

Addison is expected to be back in court next month.