SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are asking for help in finding two robbery suspects.

The robbery happened on Feb. 14 around 9 p.m. when two suspects walked into a business on Del Paso Road and tried to leave the store without paying. The suspects then punched the security guard who was trying to stop them and left in a black sedan.

The security guard sustained moderate injuries in the incident and was transported to a local hospital.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men in their late teens or early 20s. One suspect was described as being 5’8 – 5’10, wearing a red shirt with black sleeves and “Champion” written on the front. The suspect also has a “Z” tattoo on his right arm.

The other suspect is described as being 5’6 – 5’8, wearing a black sweater with the Pittsburgh Steelers logo, and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.